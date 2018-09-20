Nonprofit readies for change, Be the Light fundraising event

By Michele Lutes

2 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A Light of Hope is continuing to give youth, young adults and their families a safe haven in the Santa Clarita Valley, to be open and honest with the issues they struggle with daily.

The nonprofit organization has been serving the community for more than 10 years.

“A place where families can go and find support, hope, healing and freedom,” said Tim Traurig, president and founder of a Light of Hope. “It is a really tough journey to do it on their own.”

A Light of Hope helps individuals between the ages of 14 and 26 with substance abuse, cutting, suicidal thoughts, eating disorders and other issues with which they may be struggling.

The organization is currently at the Savia partnership community center, and has been there for five years, but their lease is not going to be renewed.

They need another location, Traurig said.

“We are looking for a 1,500- to 2,000-square-foot space that would allow us to have two group rooms that can hold up to 35 people each,” he said. “And one or two office spaces that could be utilized throughout the week for counseling.”

A Light of Hope serves more than 70 youth and young adults and at least 40 family members

on a weekly basis, offering support groups on Tuesdays and Thursdays and a weekly activity on weekends.

“We want to stay as local and as central as we can,” Traurig said. “It can be anywhere. We just want to stay inside our budget.”

The organization offers its services to the community at no cost.

Their annual Be the Light fundraiser is scheduled 3-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at West Creek Park in Valencia.

“The proceeds go to A Light of Hope, to providing support groups and activities at no cost to the community,” Traurig said.

In 2017, the organization had more than 1,500 people come out to shine their light for youth in recovery, and this year they are expecting an even bigger turnout.

“We wanted to make it more of a full-day event, instead of just running and going home,” Traurig said.

This year’s event will feature music, food, a raffle and the 5k and 10k run with five light tunnels.

To register for the race, go to bethelight5k.com.

“We really focus on the core of the problem,” Traurig said. “We deal with the heart and the root of the problem, not just the symptoms.”

For more information on the organization go to www.alightofhopescv.org.