Oaks Club to hold annual golf tournament on Sept. 17, hosted by SCV Sheriffs

By Ryan Mancini

36 mins ago

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Foundation and the Santa Clarita Valley Search and Rescue Team will be hosting the 12th annual golf tournament at the Oaks Club on Sept. 17.

Featuring a four-person scramble format, players are required to contribute a minimum of three tee shots to their team’s overall score.

This year’s golf tournament will honor the memory of Deputy Arthur Pelino, who died March 19, 1978. Pelino served with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for 21 years. He was killed after a suspect took Pelino’s service weapon and fatally shot him in Gorman, according to previous Signal reporting.

The Santa Clarita Valley Search and Rescue Team is set up by reserve deputies and civilian volunteers. Its function is to assist the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department during search and rescue operations or other governmental agencies upon request.

The SCV Search and Rescue Team works under the direction of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

There will be a barbecue lunch and open bar for an hour following all of the golf rounds. The price of admission is $350 per person, $1,200 for a group of four. Registration will start at 8 a.m. Participating golfers at their carts at 9:45 a.m. will tee off at 10 a.m.