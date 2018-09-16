One dead after motorcycle collision on 5 freeway

By Skylar Barti

5 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a fatal collision between a motorcycle and car Sunday morning in the southbound lanes of I-5, near Balboa Boulevard.

The motorcyclist was traveling southbound around 11:12 a.m., when the motorcycle crashed into a BMW on the truck lane of Interstate 5. The man was ejected from his bike and was pronounced dead on scene, according to CHP officer Alex Rubio. The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

The victim was described by Rubio as a Hispanic male, approximately 25 years old. No other information about the circumstances of the crash was available at this time.

Caltrans issued a hard closure of the truck lane as officials perform their investigation and cleanup of the area, Rubio said.

The above is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.