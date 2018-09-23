Outage in Canyon Country leaves thousands without power, full power expected by early evening
By Ryan Mancini
1 min ago

About 5,000 Southern California Edison Customers in Canyon Country experienced a power outage Sunday afternoon.

The outage began after a vehicle hit an electrical pole at the corner of Sierra Highway and Friendly Valley Parkway at 1:54 p.m., said Edison spokesperson Sally Jeun.

While it was initially reported that 12,400 customers were without power on Edison’s website, Jeun said it did not go above 5,000 customers. As of 2:41 p.m., only 198 customers were left without power, she said.

A full restoration of power is expected by 4:30 p.m., but Jeun said there’s a chance that time could extend into the evening.

Any residents in the area are advised to not get close to any downed power lines and call 911, Jeun said.

This is breaking news story. We will update as soon as we receive more information.

About the author

Ryan Mancini

Ryan Mancini

Ryan Mancini covers local news for The Signal. He joined in 2018, previously working as a reporter and editor for The Sundial, Scene Magazine and El Nuevo Sol while a student at California State University, Northridge, where he studied journalism and political science. He's lived in Santa Clarita since 2002.

