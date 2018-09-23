Outage in Canyon Country leaves thousands without power, full power expected by early evening

By Ryan Mancini

1 min ago

About 5,000 Southern California Edison Customers in Canyon Country experienced a power outage Sunday afternoon.

The outage began after a vehicle hit an electrical pole at the corner of Sierra Highway and Friendly Valley Parkway at 1:54 p.m., said Edison spokesperson Sally Jeun.

While it was initially reported that 12,400 customers were without power on Edison’s website, Jeun said it did not go above 5,000 customers. As of 2:41 p.m., only 198 customers were left without power, she said.

A full restoration of power is expected by 4:30 p.m., but Jeun said there’s a chance that time could extend into the evening.

Any residents in the area are advised to not get close to any downed power lines and call 911, Jeun said.

