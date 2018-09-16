Pack 490 holds recruitment day at Hart Park

By Ryan Mancini

10 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Under the cover of William S. Hart Park’s trees, Cub Scout Pack 490 held its Fun Day and barbecue for children interested in joining the program on Saturday.

“Since we do an annual barbecue, it’s like a kickoff for the school year,” said cubmaster Eden Reagan. “And it gets everyone together, just talking and getting to know each other better, because this is a pack event.”

Situated at the park’s picnic area, the pack set up multiple stations for boys and girls to learn skills related to the scouting program. This included setting up a tent, how to build a mock fire, using Nerf bows and darts for archery, taking a short hike in the park and making individual neckerchief slides different from the standard Cub Scout slide. Children also had the option to take part in a watermelon eating contest, Reagan said.

While boys signed up to join Pack 490, no girls were recruited during Saturday’s barbecue, she said. Girls interested in joining would need a parent to serve a role in the pack, she added.

Pack 490 currently has 20 cubs, and while today was designed to bring in new faces, Saturday was not the last day to join.

“Kids can register any time,” she said. “The membership registration dues cover the entire school year.”

While the current group is finishing up its rank requirements before February for an upcoming Blue and Gold Ceremony, new members can still work on their badges, she said.

“This is a great pack of parents and families to be involved,” Reagan said. “Everybody has a place, if they want to do something, there’s something for them to do.”

If anyone would like more information about recruitment, they can visit pack490.org/contact.