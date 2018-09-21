Paramedics respond to teen hit by vehicle near Hart High

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A teenage boy was treated by paramedics in front of Hart High School on Friday after he was hit by a vehicle near the school, officials said.

The teen wasn’t seriously hurt.

About 8 a.m., paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by a car on the 24800 block of Newhall Avenue, between 14th and 15th streets, Fire Department spokeswoman Vanessa Lozano said.

Paramedics arrived at the scene at 8:03 a.m.

“This call was for a vehicle versus pedestrian,” she said.

Paramedics did not take the teen to the hospital and left the scene at 8:24 a.m.

“There was a request for (private) ambulance,” Lozano said.

