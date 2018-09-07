Parents recognized at West Creek Academy’s Patriots Day celebration

By Michele Lutes

West Creek Academy students honored their parents during the school’s Patriots Day celebration assembly, with about 1,000 students joining in patriotic songs Friday.

The idea of the morning gathering was to recognize the members of the school and community who have made an impact locally and nationally, said Sue Bett, principal of West Creek Academy.

First responders, active military, veterans and even an immigration judge spoke to the students, sharing their stories and reminding them how important education is, Bett said.

“The students got to hear their stories and to learn from it,” she said.

Second graders learned the pledge of allegiance and other patriotic songs in sign language and performed at the assembly, Bett said.

One student sang the “Star Spangled Banner” to begin the celebration.

Twenty parents were recognized for their efforts to make the community and country a better place, Bett said.