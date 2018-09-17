Porsche set to arrive at the Valencia Auto Center

By Tammy Murga

1 min ago

With some changes already implemented at the Valencia Auto Center, officials in the industry said more are underway.

On Thursday, Dan Sterkel, general manager of Galpin Subaru of Santa Clarita, confirmed rumors of Porsche coming to the Santa Clarita marketplace.

When shoppers can plan to make their first visit to the dealership, “is to be determined as far as dates go,” he said.

Don Fleming, president of the Santa Clarita Valley Auto Dealers Association, said Porsche’s arrival would be a great asset to the area as he believes people from in and around the SCV may shop there.

The building reserved for Porsche, at 23645 Creekside Road, is occupied by Galpin Subaru but the dealership is set to move at a different property on Magic Mountain Parkway.

Mazda once shared a home with Subaru but left at the end of May to Van Nuys in the San Fernando Valley, according to Fleming.

The closures, which included Volkswagen in May, were due to a loss of sales (40 percent in parts, sales and service) believed to be connected to the VW emissions scandal in 2015 and competing dealerships in the SFV, according to Steven Keefe, Parkway Automotive Group COO, in an email to The Signal in May.

Jeff Skobin, Galpin Motors and Galpin Auto Sports marketing manager, was unavailable for comment Friday to discuss more on the incoming Porsche.