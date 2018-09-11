Prep football notebook: Four teams mentioned in CIF-SS polls

By Haley Sawyer

1 min ago

Four Santa Clarita Valley teams made appearances in this week’s CIF-Southern Section football polls, up one number from last week’s rankings.

Hart has crept into the standings in the No. 10 spot in Division 3 after beating Burbank 49-28 on Friday. Quarterback Zach Johnson was 19-of-29 for 268 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions in the win.

Saugus, West Ranch and Santa Clarita Christian once again appeared in the polls, which were released on Monday.

Saugus moved up one spot from last week to No. 9 in Division 4. The Centurions beat Thousand Oaks 42-6 on Friday and have now outscored preleague opponents 207-32.

West Ranch jumped one spot in Division 6; the Wildcats were No. 3 last week and are No. 2 this week. SCCS is holding steady in the No. 7 position in Division 12.

Vikings’ woes at running back

A game against Sierra Canyon wasn’t the only thing that Valencia lost on Friday. With running back and Oregon commit Jayvaun Wilson already sidelined due to injury, Jake Santos shouldered most of the load when it came to the ground game against the Trailblazers.

After logging 38 yards on eight carries, Santos left the game in the second quarter with what appeared to be a knee injury. There is currently no timetable for his return.

Luring Paialii, who served as a goal-line running back last season but is focusing more on defense this season, stepped in to pick up 64 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. Paialii was limited in the second half due to injury and is currently day-to-day.

In the third and fourth quarters, junior Nick Pham took over and rushed for 51 yards on six carries.

Wildcats leading the way

A West Ranch player currently leads the Foothill League in passing, rushing and receiving, according to MaxPreps.com.

Weston Eget ranks first in passing with 897 yards. He most recently was 20-of-37 against Royal on Friday and picked up 246 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions.

His primary target this season has been Jovan Camacho, who has hauled in 20 catches for 450 yards and seven touchdowns.

Ryan Camacho is first in terms of rushing with 483 yards and 11 touchdowns on 40 carries.