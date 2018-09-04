Prep football notebook: SCV teams notch first win, others keep rolling

By Diego Marquez

1 min ago

Week Two of football in the Santa Clarita Valley featured first wins for some teams, while others kept the wheels turning in their hot start to the 2018 season.

Hart (1-1), Canyon (1-1) and Valencia (1-1) all got its first wins of the season while Saugus (3-0) and West Ranch (3-0) continued to score at will, staying undefeated in pre-league play.

Hart notched its first win of the year 31-27 against Arcadia High School. First-year varsity quarterback Zach Johnson got his first win throwing for 255 yards on 18-of-31 pass attempts, three touchdowns and running another one in himself.

Canyon withstood a power outage in the final minutes of its 50-21 win against John Burroughs High School in Burbank. Junior quarterback Aydyn Litz threw for 241 yards on 13-of-23 pass attempts to finish the game with three touchdowns and scampered for another one. Sophomore wide receiver James Mendibles and senior running back Caleb Magno each scored their first touchdowns of the season.

The reigning Foothill League champion Valencia Vikings came out victorious in the 58-35 win against Silverwood of Victorville. Junior running back Jake Santos finished with 236 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns (two running and one receiving), according to MaxPreps.com.

West Ranch and Saugus continue their dominance ahead of their Foothill League schedule after both putting up 45-plus points for the second and third weeks in a row.

The Wildcats welcomed St. Genevieve to a pleathreau of scoring options behind Jovan and Ryan Camacho, and Jackson Reyes who accounted for all seven of the Wildcats’ touchdowns in the 46-24 win.

The Centurions took care of business on the road by shutting out Buena High School 51-0. The Cents have had two shutouts on the year, allowing only 26 points so far this season.

Golden Valley (0-3) played a back-and-forth game against Fullerton, falling 33-26. Junior wide receiver Johnathan Kaelin finished with four catches for 89 yards and a touchdown.

Trinity Classical Academy Knights (2-1) failed to make a comeback after a 15-point deficit at halftime, falling against Fillmore 29-20. Junior wide receiver Kyle Fields hauled down eight receptions for 64 yards and two touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.com.