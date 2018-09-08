Recruitment coming up for Cub Scout Pack 490 next week

By Ryan Mancini

1 min ago

Cub Scout Pack 490 is welcoming children of all ages to take part in its Fun Day and BBQ at William S. Hart Park on Sept. 15.

“Every year, we do a pack barbecue,” said cubmaster Eden Reagan. “This is the first time we’re making it public.”

Children who attend can join in on activities like setting up a tent, building fires (without actually lighting one), short hikes, Nerf archery and making neckerchief slides. The pack will also let children that attend know about what else they do as Scouts. This will include upcoming events, such as their annual Pinewood Derby competition in January, held this year at AutoNation Chevrolet Valencia.

“It’s a program for everybody,” Reagan said. “It shows how much fun there is in the outdoors and in learning these essential skills.

Snacks will also be provided, and children will have the opportunity to take part in a watermelon eating contest.

As a chance to recruit new members, boys and girls, from grades kindergarten to fourth grade, are welcome. To Reagan, scouts is about fun and learning, but also it’s a family program most importantly.

“It really comes down to what you’re doing for people, not yourself,” Reagan said.

The pack will be located at Hart Park’s picnic area 2-5 p.m.