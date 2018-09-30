Retired school teacher publishes new children’s book

By Crystal Duan

16 hours ago

Vicky Abramson is a retired elementary school teacher living in Valencia who loves children and animals. Now, she’s combined her interests into a new children’s book.

The picture book “The Adventures of Kirby,” was published a few months ago. It tells the story of Kirby, Abramson’s Yorkshire terrier, and how he interacts with Vicky as his owner, who he refers to as “his mom” in the book.

“I was thrilled with the way it turned out,” she said. “It’s exactly how I envisioned it.”

The picture book started as a story Abramson thought about when she was living in Virginia. She moved to Santa Clarita in 1988, and has had Kirby for 13 years.

When her friend suggested she turn the story into a book, Abramson liked the idea. She enlisted the help of Gazebo Gardens Publishing, and soon Kirby’s story was born.

The book features Kirby lounging, sleeping, cuddling with his mom and playing outside.

Abramson has taught in the Saugus Union School District and Castaic Union School District and retired in 2012. She still tutors children after school, and Kirby also gets to play with them.

“We have this deep relationship that inspired the story,” she said. “I really think people with dogs will understand how they play in everyday life, and how they really are like our children.”

Kirby’s book is available at www.theadventuresofkirbybook.com. It can also be bought at Amazon and barnesandnoble.com for $19.99 for a hardcover, and $11.99 for a paperback.