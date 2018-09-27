Santa Clarita ball fields receive updates

By Signal Staff

1 min ago

Just in time for the fall season, several baseball and softball fields at city parks have received upgrades, the city of Santa Clarita announced Wednesday.

Fields at Central Park, Canyon Country Park, Bouquet Canyon Park, Bridgeport Park and Newhall Park are now safer for players, thanks to a collaboration with staff members from the city’s Parks Division and Adult Sports office.

At Central Park, all four softball fields underwent renovation, including the removal of old brick dust material and leveling of uneven playing surfaces. A professional infield conditioner, which regulates moisture in the infield and provides for a safe, non-slick field, was also applied.

Canyon Country Park was brought in line with others in the city, said city Communication Specialist Kevin Strauss. Improvements included a turf renovation and the addition of nearly 600 feet of yellow fence cap to the outfield fence, which benefits hitters and fielders. The installation of distance signs to the outfield fence also improves the aesthetic quality of the field, the city said in a news release.

The bases at four parks were moved back five feet to a new distance of 65 feet between each base, allowing for better reaction time for fielders and improving the safety and quality of play.

Adult Sports staff also installed signs that read, “Respect the Game,” at four parks.

“It’s important to do this work now in the fall,” Strauss said. “The ball fields get a lot of traction during this time.”

He added that a quarter of more than 600 sports teams use the fields during the softball season.

For more information about recent improvements made to fields at Santa Clarita parks, contact Parks Administrator Bryan Peck at (661) 290-2226.