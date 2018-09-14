Saugus football faces tough road challenge against St. Francis

By Diego Marquez

1 min ago

Heading into its fifth and final preleague game of the season, Saugus football travels east to La Cañada to take on St. Francis at St. Francis High School on Friday at 7 p.m.

“I expect it to be a very tough competition,” said Saugus head coach Jason Bornn. “They are a very well-coached team and have depth at every position. They have a storied tradition and they are playing us right before their homecoming so it should be good.”

The Centurions’ offense comes into the game averaging almost 52 points per game, while their defense is allowing an average of eight points per game.

Senior quarterback Cole Gallagher comes into the matchup with 16 total touchdowns (nine passing and seven rushing) and the will face his first true test of his varsity career against a tough Golden Knights defense.

Per usual, the Cents (4-0) will put out a balanced attack offensively to try and keep the Golden Knights on their toes.

“It doesn’t change,” Bornn said. “Every week we have the same game plan to remain balanced as can be and make plays defensively. Cole has continued to refine his skills that he has been working on since spring practice to continue to improve his leadership in the game.”

The Golden Knights (1-2) are led by senior quarterback Darius Perrantes who shows some poise in the backfield, throwing for 545 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions. Like Gallagher, Perrantes can tuck the ball and run as he is the second-leading rusher for St. Francis with 12 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Kevin Armstead leads the charge for the Golden Knights on the ground amassing 350 yards and three touchdowns on 44 carries in three games so far.

“We have a lot of weapons and so do they, it just comes down to how many weapons we can employ and the situation that dictates where we use them,” Bornn said.

Kickoff is set for Friday night at 7 p.m. at St. Francis High School in La Cañada.