Saugus girls volleyball travels to Canyon and comes out with win

By Diego Marquez

1 min ago

Squaring off against Canyon on Thursday night, the Saugus girls volleyball team gave the Cowboys a run for their money and came out victorious with a 3-1 road win.

Jumping out to a 5-1 lead in the first game, the Cowboys were led by Sasha Thomas-Oakley and her heavy hitting. Leading the entire game, the Cowboys took the first game from the Cents 25-23.

Then, the tide turned.

Coming out with something to prove in the second game, the Cents (7-4 overall, 2-0 Foothill League) jumped all over the Cowboys forcing their head coach, Robert Treahy, to call a timeout with the Cents leading 6-2.

Behind Kayla Tatiana, Makenna Ray and Jessica Nash, who all recorded aces in the game, the Cents took the second game 25-20 to even things up.

“I liked that we were able to come back after starting off slow,” said Saugus head coach Zachary Ambrose. “We played pretty good yesterday and Canyon is much improved over the last few years.”

Continuing their passionate play into the third game, the Cents kept coming at Canyon in waves, constantly rotating players in like Jackie Ibarra, Brianna Plunk and Amira Fann to provide some energy and points.

The trio combined to record 22 kills on the day to lead the Cents to a third-game 25-20 victory to go up 2-1 over the Cowboys (9-6, 1-1).

In the fourth game, the Cents once again jumped out a lead behind Kayla Tait’s tenacious attitude. Throwing her body all over the floor and willing her team to a 25-19 fourth game win to wrap up the match for Saugus in four games.

“I think any position that I’m in, whether it is the front or back row, I always think to myself play aggressive because you’re not going to play well if you play timid,” Tait said. “And I just think about that, just getting it done no matter position I may be in.”

Tait led the Cents in kills (20) and in digs (21) and was second on her team with 24 assists. Ray finished the match with five aces and 12 digs while Rhiannon Boddy followed with four aces and 16 digs.

Cowboys’ Ariana Vargas finished the day with eight kills and 11 digs while Thomas-Oakley led Canyon with 22 kills on the night and three aces.

“To play at a high-level again, it was great,” said Treahy. “We made a lot of mistakes, but it’s good to learn early. But I was proud of them for coming back after such an emotional win last night (against Valencia) taking five and Saugus played great.”

Saugus will look to stay hot tomorrow as they take on Fullerton in the Whittier High School Cardinal Classic Tournament at Whittier High School at 3:15 p.m.

Canyon will take some time to regroup and will take on rival Hart on Tuesday at Hart at 5:15 p.m.