Saugus woman accused of stealing thousands from Girl Scouts

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A Saugus woman was arrested on suspicion of grand theft Monday and accused of stealing more than $88,000 from nonprofit groups including the local Girl Scouts.

Patricia Cascione, 52, was arrested by detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Fraud and Cyber Crimes Bureau, on suspicion of grand theft and theft by false pretense of over $88,000 in funds allegedly stolen from nonprofit organizations.

After she was arrested, detectives served a search warrant at the Cascione home where they recovered additional evidence, LASD Deputy Marvin Crowder wrote in a news release issued Tuesday.

Over the past 20 years, Cascione was entrusted as the treasurer for multiple Girl Scouts of the USA Troops in addition to a local Girl Scouts service unit in Santa Clarita, he wrote.

Fraud and Cyber Crimes Bureau detectives became aware of potential fraudulent activity and initiated a criminal investigation.

It is alleged that during the past five years, Cascione embezzled over $58,000 from several Girl Scout troops and service unit bank accounts over which she had control.

During the investigation, detectives also determined Cascione, while chief financial officer of the Beverly Hills Cancer Center, was alleged to have committed theft by false pretense of over $30,000.

The search warrant and arrest are the culmination of a 15-month investigation.

Cascione was also responsible for fundraising for numerous other organizations in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Investigators believe there may be other victims and are asking anyone with questions or information to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Fraud & Cyber Crimes Bureau, Sgt. David Chambers at (661) 471-1534.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt