Service projects planned for upcoming 9/11 Day of Service and Remembrance

By Ryan Mancini

1 min ago

HandsOn Santa Clarita is planning its sixth annual 9/11 Day of Service and Remembrance at several locations on Sept. 8.

The services kick off at 8:30 a.m. with speakers and guests talking looking back on the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, while also anticipating the day’s projects.

“It’s an opportunity for us to explain why we are doing this service in honor of 9/11,” said Seema Shah, executive director of HandsOn Santa Clarita.

Another element of the kick-off is to remind younger volunteers who might not remember 9/11 to learn what happened and help others the way that the first responders did that day, Shah said.

“We get people who want their kids to know about it, and have their kids serve (their community) in general,” she said.

The service kicks off at 8:30 a.m., followed by volunteers splitting up for multiple service projects across Santa Clarita. This includes tree planting and fire restoration across the city, as well as going to Help the Children, Domestic Violence Center, the William S. Hart Baseball and Softball field and the Castaic Animal Shelter.

Volunteers will also make military and first responder care packages from donated items. Some items needed for the packages are still missing, but people who still want to volunteer can still register to donate, Shah said.

Those who wants to volunteer must pre-register and attend the kick-off rally at 7 a.m. on Saturday morning. Those who registered before Aug. 25 will receive breakfast and a T-shirt.

To register now, go to northlacountyvolunteercenter.org