Sheriff’s search for man connect to Joe’s Liquor armed robbery

By Skylar Barti

1 hour ago

Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect in connection to the armed robbery of Joe’s Liquor in Canyon Country on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station was called out to Canyon Country at 12:09 p.m. to a report of an armed robbery, according to Lt. Andrew Dahring with the station.

The suspect was last seen fleeing southbound on Soledad Canyon road from the liquor store on foot, Dahring said. The suspect is described as a black male age 30 to 35 wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants armed with an unknown handgun.