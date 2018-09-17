Signal to honor best SCV businesses

By Michele Lutes

2 mins ago

The Santa Clarita Valley Business Journal is honoring companies in the community that exemplify the best of SCV business, at the Santa Clarita Valley Top Business Awards.

“The Signal is proud to host this recognition for members of the local business community,” said Richard Budman, CEO and publisher of The Signal. “Celebrating the hard work and success of our neighbors is one of the things we enjoy doing as the Santa Clarita Valley’s oldest and most trusted news source.”

The deadline for nominations is Monday, Nov. 5. Nominations can be made at SCVBJ.com/events.

Awards will be presented for categories including: company of the year, new business of the year, CEO of the year, ad campaign of the year, employer of the year, employee of the year, best community impact, innovation of the year, growth leader and people’s choice awards.

The presenting sponsor of the event is Mission Valley Bank, a local community business bank.

“As a full-service, locally owned community business bank, Mission Valley Bank is committed to the growth and success of businesses throughout the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys,” said Tamara Gurney, president and CEO of Mission Valley Bank. “We are excited to support and honor their achievements with the inaugural Top Business Awards.”

Kaiser Permanente and SOS Entertainment are also sponsors of the event.

The event is scheduled to take place Thursday, Dec. 6, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Valencia Country Club on Tourney Road. Tickets are $45 per person, for sale on the event website.

For more information, to nominate or buy tickets, visit SCVBJ.com/events.