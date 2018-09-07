Soup for the Soul scheduled to raise funds for Bridge to Home

By Michele Lutes

1 min ago

Bridge to Home is inviting Santa Clarita Valley residents who want to help the homeless to dine six stories up during next month’s annual Soup for the Soul fundraiser.

The event, themed “All the Stars are Closer,” is scheduled 6 p.m. Oct. 13 on the rooftop of the new Old Town Newhall parking structure.

“(The event) has grown bigger every year,” said Peggy Edwards, president of the Bridge to Home board of directors. “It has just been amazing.”

As the stars shine overhead, wines, appetizers, craft brews, steaming hot soup and desserts will be served, organizers said.

Food from local restaurants including Stonefire Grill, Wolf Creek, Salt Creek Grille, Egg Plantation, Olive Terrace, Fishtail and Nothing Bundt Cakes will be accompanied by live entertainment and an auction.

“This year’s fundraiser is vital as Bridge to Home is in the process of making the dream of a permanent, year-round homeless shelter a reality,” according a Bridge to Home news release issued Tuesday.

Bridge to Home provides support to the homeless community. Their services include an emergency winter shelter, case management, housing navigation and additional resources to help families and individuals who are transitioning out of homelessness.

The shelter is funded by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, public and private grants and donations and participation from the community.

“Two-thirds of our funding comes from contracts. We do the services and then we get paid for it,” Edwards said. “We only get reimbursed for the items in the contracts.”

The proceeds from the fundraiser are used to “glue” their programs together, and for operating funds and capital funds for the new year-round facility, Edwards said.

Tickets for Soup for the Soul are $100 each and sponsorships are available. To buy tickets and more information go to btohome.org.

“So many people come out to support us from all parts of our community, who believe we can address homelessness and end homelessness here,” Edwards said. “This is the one time of the year we get to see all those faces in one place.”