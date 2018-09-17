Suspected wrong-way driver arrested on hit-and-run charge

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A motorist suspected of driving the wrong way on Highway 14 near Vasquez Rocks early Saturday morning, allegedly colliding with the center median and with at least one other vehicle, was arrested and taken into custody.

The male driver was arrested on suspicion of causing a non-injury hit-and-run collision with another vehicle, Officer Alex Rubio of the California Highway Patrol said Monday.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, a white SUV was seen traveling south in the northbound lanes of Highway 14, just south of Agua Dulce, he said.

“The vehicle collided several times with the center median and with another vehicle,” Rubio said.

“The vehicle was stopped (by CHP officers) just south of Newhall,” he said.

