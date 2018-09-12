UPDATE: Suspicious package inside bank prompts SCV Sheriff response
Area around Wells Fargo bank roped off by SCV Sheriff's deputies. Signal photo by Cory Rubin.
By Jim Holt
26 mins ago

A report of a suspicious package found inside a bank, across the street from the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall, has prompted a precautionary response by local sheriff’s deputies.

“As of now, it is an anonymous unsubstantiated report,” Sgt. Mike Pokorny said.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station received a report from someone at the Wells Fargo bank on Magic Mountain Parkway, just east of McBean Parkway, about a suspicious package.

“The Arson and Explosives Detail (of the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department) has not been called out,” he said. “Right now, the response is at a (sheriff) station level.”

About 4:45 p.m., deputies stopped all traffic around the bank, shutting down Magic Mountain Parkway, in both directions, between McBean and Auto Center Drive.

The bank was vacated and yellow tape stretched around its perimeter.

This is a breaking news development and more details are expected soon.

Jim Holt

Jim Holt

