T.J. Maxx opens doors Sept. 16 at The Promenade Town Center

By Ryan Mancini

58 mins ago

After months of anticipation, T.J. Maxx will be opening its location at The Promenade at Town Center on Sept. 16, a spokesperson of the fashion and accessory store confirmed Thursday.

T.J. Maxx is set to open in the northern portion of what was formerly a Haggen supermarket. The 22,000-square-foot portion will house T.J. Maxx, while the southern portion houses Nordstrom Rack, which opened on April 19.

“Our newest store in Valencia will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices T.J. Maxx is known for,” said Tim Miner, president of T.J. Maxx, in a press release issued by the retail chain on Thursday.

The location will add about 60 full- and part-time jobs to The Promenade, according to the release.

On its opening day, T.J. Maxx will present a donation of $10,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita.

“They came to us looking to make a donation to show their support for the community,” said Matt Nelson, CEO of the local Boys and Girls Club.

Nelson said it was a generous donation and they are excited about T.J. Maxx’s support for their organization.

Media representatives for T.J. Maxx did not respond to request for comment on Friday.

This location will be joining more than 1,200 stores operating in 49 states and in Puerto Rico, according to the release. The first Santa Clarita T.J. Maxx is in Canyon Country at 19407 Soledad Canyon Road.

T.J. Maxx will also join other stores and restaurants located in The Promenade, including McDonald’s, Cold Stone Creamery, Flair Cleaners, HomeGoods and Black Angus.

Doors open at 8 a.m. Sept. 16 at 27107 McBean Parkway.