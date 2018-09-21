Travis Allen pushes for conservative representation at Vincenzo’s

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Assemblyman Travis Allen, R-Huntington Beach, visited Santa Clarita on Thursday to host a Take Back California grassroots training workshop to rally support for local conservative candidates.

Allen decided to drive north to host the workshop to rally volunteers about getting involved for conservative causes at Vincenzo’s Pizza in Newhall. He said it was all in the interest of continuing conservative representation in the Santa Clarita area.

“Santa Clarita is absolutely pivotal to California elections,” he said. “We’ve held conservative Republican seats for some time in that valley, and it’s absolutely critical that we continue that with the upcoming races.”

The workshop brought in trainers from around the state to help volunteers understand the best ways to mobilize and volunteer on local campaigns.

“It’s a training workshop, designed to give volunteers and activists the tools they need to advocate for conservative candidates in that area,” he said. “We’ll be teaching people how to set up local community groups. We’ll be identifying neighborhoods and citywide precinct captains, and connecting individuals with candidates in their area.”

The assemblyman spoke highly of Assemblyman Dante Acosta, R-Santa Clarita, and Rep. Steve Knight, R-Palmdale.

“I’ve been proud to serve with Dante in the California Legislature,” he said. “He sat directly behind me on the legislative floor, and he is a great legislator. He has a real feel for his district and what’s important to Californians. His interests have been being tough on crime, and looking out for the hardworking men and women that are trying to raise their families in California.

“I also think Steve Knight has been an effective advocate for the people of Santa Clarita and the entire northern L.A. region,” he said. “We want to make sure we can do everything we can to support his re-election and ensure that the constituents know the great job he’s been doing in D.C..”

Allen said Democrats in California are pursuing an agenda he considered radical.

“They’re pushing higher taxes, being soft on crime policies and open borders, and this all has devastating effects for hardworking Californians just trying to raise their families,” he said. “We need balance in Sacramento and in D.C., and that means electing more conservatives.”

–30–