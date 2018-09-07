Trinity to host tribute to 9/11 victims

By Michele Lutes

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Trinity Classical Academy staff and students invite the community to honor the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Nearly 3,000 flags will be placed on the campus lawn on Tuesday, representing each life lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

Trinity’s chapter of Young Americans for Freedom (YAF) will lead the tribute to honor the 2,977 lives that were lost 17 years ago.

Each American flag will represent each loved one, first responder, volunteer and community member who died during the attack.

This will be the sixth year Trinity has participated in the 9/11 Never Forget Project, which is hosted by hundreds of Young Americans for Freedom chapters around the country.

The event will begin at 7:30 a.m. at Trinity Classical Academy Campus located on Kelly Johnson Parkway.