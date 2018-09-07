Valencia looks to apply pressure against Sierra Canyon

By Haley Sawyer

1 min ago

Valencia football enters tonight’s matchup against Sierra Canyon with the goal of beginning a win streak.

“We know it’s not going to an easy game,” said linebacker Luring Paialii. “So we’ve been preparing. That’s all we really can do. Prepare and work hard in practice and get ready for this game and do what we are supposed to do.”

The Vikings will be facing a quarterback with a big arm in Chayden Peery. The sophomore has thrown for 750 yards and four touchdowns in three games so far this season.

“We should definitely have some pressure coming his way from both sides of the ball and also from the boundary,” Paialii said. “And hopefully our DBs can stay on top of all the routes. Don’t let the ball get behind them and that should be good enough.”

Stepping up on offense for Valencia is junior running back Jake Santos. With Jayvaun Wilson out with injury, Santos has received the majority of touches and has amassed 107 yards and two touchdowns this year.

He’s also got hands, catching six passes out of the backfield for 120 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

The offense is keeping a watchful eye on a Trailblazers’ versatile secondary that is able to adapt quickly, leaving Santos in a prime position to pick up yardage.

“They way they are able to switch out of man and zone between dubs and trips coverage (stands out),” Santos said. “…But their defense isn’t that complicated from a running back standpoint.”

Valencia hosts Sierra Canyon at 7 p.m. tonight.