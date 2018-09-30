Walk for Life leads hundreds to new SCV Pregnancy Center location

By Michele Lutes

1 min ago

More than 700 people gathered at Crossroads Community Church in Valencia on Saturday for the annual Walk for Life fundraiser benefiting the SCV Pregnancy Center.

“All proceeds go back to the center,” said president and CEO Angela Bennett.

The center has been serving the community for 31 years, she said. They recently moved to a new location off Rye Canyon Road. The event took place at Crossroads Community Church, just a block away.

“The walk is going to take us back through the center, so everyone can see,” Bennett said. “The services we provide are free pregnancy diagnostics, pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, STD testing and more. We just launched a brand new program, labor and delivery and postpartum education and support to our clients.”

During the opening ceremonies, Crossroads Executive Pastor Scot Overbey said a prayer to kick off the event, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and Star Spangled Banner.

“We are walking to come alongside the men and women facing unplanned pregnancy decisions,” Bennett said during the opening ceremonies. “I want you to hear and see for yourself what our clients have to say.”

A video of client testimonials was played for those in attendance, explaining how the services the center provides helped with their pregnancy and child’s life.

Pastors from the local churches that partner and support the pregnancy center were recognized and handed out balloons to all walkers during the fundraiser.

“The balloons are fun festive and are for celebration,” Bennett said.

The event was for all ages and included a petting zoo and face painting for children.

At the time of the event, the pregnancy center had raised more that $40,000 to help provide services to the community, Bennett said during the opening ceremonies.

“We are especially interested in serving teens who are pregnant and parenting, and young college students who are single parents,” Bennett said. “That is a focus this coming year, in addition to what we already have been doing.”

For more information about the SCV Pregnancy Center and the services they provide, visit https://www.scvpc.org.