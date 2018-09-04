West Ranch girls golf trying to stay on top in 2018

By Dan Lovi

1 min ago

For the past four seasons, the West Ranch girls golf team has dominated the Foothill League, taking home the title every year since 2014.

With Zoe Campos entering her sophomore season, it doesn’t look as if things are going to change anytime soon.

Campos, fresh off her second Alison Lee Championship victory in early August, is currently ranked as the No. 23 girls golfer in the country according to the American Junior Golf Association.

She also finished in first place in the 2017 CIF State Golf Championship last year.

While Campos thinks summer tournaments are more competitive, she’s looking forward to the upcoming season.

“High school golf is more just for fun. It’s pretty competitive but it really doesn’t compare to the tournaments that we play over summer because the field is much more competitive,” she said. “But it’s fun because I get to play with my teammates.”

Alongside Campos, West Ranch features a roster full of experienced golfers including seniors Samantha McMorrow, Sydney Schauble, Noelle Song and junior Kati Pak.

Song played in the Alison Lee Championship as well, finishing in the No. 25 spot.

Last year’s Foothill League second-place finishers Valencia will be led by sophomore Kimberly Tsai, who finished No. 5 in last season’s rankings. Junior Ashley Song will also be competitive for the Vikings.

Hart finished in third place last season and graduated two of its best golfers, Paige Heuer and Brooke Harrison. Still, the Indians boast a solid lineup consisting of juniors Emma Allen and Meghan Silver as well as senior Amerisse Lopez.

Golden Valley, the last team that won the Foothill League before West Ranch’s string of four consecutive victories, will be led by sophomore Jasmine Reblando.

Foothill league play begins today at the El Cariso golf course in Sylmar at 12 p.m.