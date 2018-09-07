West Ranch hoping to keep momentum going against Royal

By Haley Sawyer

1 min ago

West Ranch football continues to live up its preseason hype and hopes to keep the momentum going in this week’s game against Royal.

“No matter what the outcome of the prior game we always have something to work on and improve,” said quarterback Weston Eget. “We are never satisfied with our performances until it’s all said and done. Coming out the gate 3-0 is a good start but we definitely have higher expectations for ourselves and our team.”

Eget has taken the helm of the Wildcats offense with confidence and has completed 100-of-189 passes for 1641 yards and 15 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Jovan Camacho has been his primary target this season. Camacho has hauled in 16 passes for 379 yards and five touchdowns.

Jackson Reyes has also shown potential as a reliable receiver for West Ranch (3-0) with two catches for 100 yards and one touchdown in addition to providing ground support.

“(He) has been a big part of our run game and special teams game on the ground, “ Eget said. “Brandon Wyre, Matt Striplin, Jason Pobanz and Mason James have also been a key part of moving the ball down the field in the air, coming down with some good catches and picking up good yards after the catch.”

Royal (0-3) has yet to get a win this season, most recently losing to Camarillo 43-3. The Highlanders will bring speed and size on offense, but the Cats defense is well-prepared for the challenge.

Linebacker Zachary Van Bennekum leads the team with 21 total tackles and Joseph Tempesta, another linebacker, isn’t far behind with 20 tackles.

West Ranch will travel to Royal for a 7 p.m. kickoff tonight.