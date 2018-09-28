West Ranch rolls Golden Valley to remain undefeated

By Diego Marquez

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

West Ranch football hosted Golden Valley at Valencia High school on Friday and scored eight total touchdowns to improve to 6-0 for the first time in school history.

Defeating the Grizzlies 53-16, the Wildcats’ Ryan Camacho and Jackson Reyes each found the end zone three different times in the game.

“I told them, ‘Let’s go make history,’” said West Ranch head coach Chris Varner. “Credit to Golden Valley. They came out and they were everything that we thought they would be.”

West Ranch (6-0 overall, 1-0 in Foothill League) held the ball for almost a full six minutes in their opening drive, methodically driving the ball by complementing each run with a pass and vice-versa on the Grizzlies defense.

Ryan Camacho got the Wildcats on the board first, capping the 75-yard opening drive with a 5-yard touchdown run to put West Ranch ahead.

“Every time I touch the ball I want to score,” Ryan said. “Whether it’s on offense, special teams or defense I’m just trying to get in the end zone.”

Golden Valley (1-5, 0-1) tried to answer with runs by Johnathan Kaelin, Christopher Alcantar and Tyler Walker to begin their first drive. Driving into Wildcats territory, the Grizzlies drive was haunted after they went for it on 4th and 12, but were unsuccessful.

The Wildcats stalled on their next drive, turning it over on downs after a fourth down sack by Golden Valley’s Hunter McMahon.

After a Golden Valley punt, the Wildcats’ Ryan Camacho was able to extend his multi touchdown game to six games after a 53-yard screen pass from quarterback Weston Eget to put the Wildcats up 14-0 halfway through the second quarter.

Antonio Abrego got loose for Golden Valley and ran the kickoff back for a 90-yard touchdown return to get the Grizzlies on the board. After the missed extra try, the score was 14-6 West Ranch.

Just before halftime, after a slew of penalties against the Wildcats that backed them up to inside their own 10-yard line, the Cats’ Jackson Reyes got saw a hole, got loose and scored a 60-yard touchdown with 38 second left in the half.

At halftime, West Ranch led 21-6.

Receiving the ball to begin the second half, the Grizzlies took over at their own 25-yard line and drove it into Wildcats territory. Lining up in the backfield once again, Kaelin carried the ball but was stopped by multiple defenders.

Falling to the ground and grabbing his lower leg, Kaelin stayed down and needed assistance getting off the field. He did not return for the rest of the game.

Losing one of their best players, the Grizzlies struggled to get back in the game as the Wildcats took advantage with Ryan and Jovan Camacho scoring 50-yard touchdowns each. Ryan scored on the ground and Jovan through the air.

Linebacker Zachary Van Bennekum even got in on the scoring with a 35-yard interception returned for touchdown.

Jackson Reyes scored twice more in the 4th quarter for West Ranch. Tyler Walker also scored for Golden Valley.

“Hats off to West Ranch. They played with superior effort,” said Golden Valley coach Dan Kelley. “I’m not using any excuse. They were just better than us today.”