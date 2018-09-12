Woman accused of stabbing girlfriend to death appears in court

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A woman accused of stabbing her girlfriend to death last year appeared briefly for a pretrial hearing in San Fernando Superior Court on Wednesday.

Pamela Michelle Walker, 34, is charged with murder in the death of 46-year-old Christine Diane McQueen.

She was ordered to return to court Oct. 17, said Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Walker was arrested shortly before 8 p.m. on April 8, 2017.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station who responded that day to calls made by McQueen’s mother grabbed a battering ram and smashed their way into a residence on the 18700 block of Vista Del Canon, near Sierra Highway and Via Princessa.

They discovered McQueen had been stabbed 71 times.

Walker is in custody at the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood in lieu of $1 million bail.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt