Woman detained in Castaic standoff accused of attempted murder

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A woman detained following a seven-hour standoff with sheriff’s deputies in Castaic Friday, after deputies reportedly heard shots fired at the woman’s home, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, Deputy Josh Stamsek of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said Monday.

Linda Myers, 60, of Castaic, was arrested by deputies Friday night at the close of a standoff, after she was led from the Castaic Lake Senior Village building on Castaic Road, just north of Lake Hughes Road.

The woman’s bail has been set at $2 million.

About 4 p.m. Friday, deputies went to the apartment building to check on the woman’s welfare when they reported hearing gunshots coming from the building as they approached, said Sgt. Wayne Waterman of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said at the time.

Sheriff’s officials from a crisis negotiation team were at the senior living complex attempting to resolve the situation around 8 p.m.

About three hours later, deputies with the department’s Special Enforcement Bureau managed to take the woman into custody without incident.

“It was not shots fired at deputies,” Waterman said Friday, noting no one was hurt. “It was shots heard from that location.”

