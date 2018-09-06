Woman shaken after car hits building in Valencia

By Jim Holt

22 mins ago

A woman was shaken up Thursday morning after her car ran into a medical building near Valencia High School.

Shortly after 9:50 a.m., the car crashed into a building on Smyth Drive, opposite the high school.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the incident and arrived there at 10 a.m.

No one was trapped inside the vehicle, Fire Department Inspector Joey Marron said.

Paramedics treated the driver but took no one to the hospital.

