Woman shaken after car hits building in Valencia
Firefighters Steven Rappoldt and Cary Flebbe prepare to seal off the entrance to a medical office on the 28700 block of Smyth Drive in Valencia after an SUV plowed into the front of the building. Austin Dave/The Signal
By Jim Holt
22 mins ago

A woman was shaken up Thursday morning after her car ran into a medical building near Valencia High School.

Shortly after 9:50 a.m., the car crashed into a building on Smyth Drive, opposite the high school.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the incident and arrived there at 10 a.m.

No one was trapped inside the vehicle, Fire Department Inspector Joey Marron said.

Paramedics treated the driver but took no one to the hospital.

Emergency medical crews work to treat a woman after a new Acura SUV plowed into the entrance to a medical office on the 28700 block of Smyth Drive in Valencia. Austin Dave/The Signal

