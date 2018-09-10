Zonta Club of SCV continues Life Forward workshop series

By Michele Lutes

1 min ago

Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will continue its free Life Forward workshop series this month with a workshop focusing on awareness and understanding of issues impacting youth.

The workshop will be led by Chris Jones, a licensed educational psychologist, and Detective Ray Bercini of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“We have subject matter experts,” said Phyllis Walker, Life Forward Workshop co-chair for the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley.

Workshop topics include how kids can protect themselves from bullying, how parents can protect their children from cyberbullying, the vulnerability of youth to human trafficking and internet awareness, dangers and safety tips.

The event is scheduled Sept. 22 and is free to the community. “The more the merrier,” Walker said.

Seating is limited and an RSVP is required no later than Monday, according to a Zonta Club news release. To RSVP, visit: www.scvzonta.org/life-forward/.

“It is a changing world,” Walker said. “It is important to know what our youth is facing.”