Acosta supports eye care vouchers for Newhall Health Center patients

By Crystal Duan

2 hours ago

Assemblyman Dante Acosta, R-Santa Clarita, partnered with VSP Global to hand out eye care vouchers Monday at the Northeast Valley Health Corporation’s Newhall Health Center to help low-income families.

Acosta’s office partnered with vision care health insurance company VSP in donating to the center. In total, the collaboration provided 27 vouchers for free eye exams and eyeglasses to give to its patients who need access to eye care.

Denise Maldonado, a patient of the center, came to receive her voucher.

“This is a great program because a lot of people don’t have coverage of eye exams, and that’s an essential part of health care,” Acosta said. “All year, we’ve been trying to nail this down and we definitely want to continue it next year too.”

Missy Nitescu, the COO of NVHC, said Acosta’s partnership with VSP meant a lot to the community.

“By providing us with these vouchers for vision care, now our patients can access services here in the valley they live in, and they don’t have to drive far away to get the care they need, or sometimes not even receive it at all,” she said. “This is a great service to our community that Assemblyman Acosta has done.”