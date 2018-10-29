Acton-Agua Dulce schools fire staffer for alleged ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student

By Jim Holt

An employee of the Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District was fired Thursday for allegedly being in an “inappropriate relationship” with a student.

On Friday, about 3 p.m., AADUSD Superintendent Larry King sent out an “all call” email to parents, students and staff within the district informing them of the dismissal.

“I did share information about the employee no longer being with the district,” King said Monday morning.

His “all call” email reads: “(Thursday) we learned that a district employee was involved in an inappropriate relationship with one of our students.

“We began a full investigation immediately and worked in conjunction with the local (Los Angeles County) Sheriff (Department).”

Sgt. Brian Hudson, of the LASD’s Special Victims Bureau, said he is investigating the incident.

“We are investigating the circumstances regarding a possible inappropriate sexual relationship,” Hudson said Monday.

King informed parents, staff and students that he was unable to share information about the incident, including the names and details of those involved.

“I can assure you that we acted immediately to follow up to remove the employee from school responsibilities and to make decisions as always with the students foremost in mind,” King wrote in his email.

King described the district’s investigation Monday as concluded, noting: “Whenever allegations come to our attention that are serious in nature, as this one is, we interview all the parties involved and witnesses, in a confidential manner, one-on-one.”

