“And Then There Were None” arrives to The MAIN, starting Oct. 12

By Ryan Mancini

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The MAIN is embracing the Halloween spirit with the upcoming production of Agatha Christie’s “And Then There Were None,” presented by the Eclipse Theatre Company from Oct. 12-21.

Set in 1939 with a “film noir” setting, the show will bring SCV actors and other local actors together for a performance set on the New England coast.

“I have done the play several times,” said producer and director Nancy Lantis. “It’s just one of those old standards some actors do.”

With its dark murder mystery, the show will be as “Halloween-y as possible,” she said. Along with the show’s makeover, Lantis said the ending will be an original take on the murder mystery originally written by Christie.

“And Then There Were None” is one of the latest shows directed by a woman, Lantis said. Moving forward, “it would be so phenomenal to keep the MAIN full” with performances led by female directors, she said.

In collaboration with Eclipse, three of Old Town Newhall’s restaurants will offer 10 percent off entrees and appetizer after presenting a ticket or printed reservation on the day of the show. This partnership is through Smokehouse on Main, Newhall Refinery and El Trocadero.Ten percent will be taken off an entree or dessert for Sunday audiences only.

“I’ve done quite a few shows at The MAIN in previous years, and never seen anything like that,” Lantis said of the partnership. “It means bringing business down to that area. It will make your time there a full, rounded experience.”

Friday performances will begin at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets will cost $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors.

Due to some of the mature themes of the show, such as killing, dying and gunshots, it may not be suitable for younger viewers.