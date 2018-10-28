Arrest made after firefighters douse Newhall blazes
A Los Angeles County Firefighter hoses down a small stricture behind a shopping center on the corner of Lyons Avenue and Apple Street Saturday night. Austin Dave/The Signal
By Cory Rubin
One suspect is in custody accused by law enforcement of setting two fires in Newhall overnight.

The two fires occurred on Lyons Avenue half a block apart.

“It was arson and we have one suspect in custody,” said Sgt. Wayne Waterman of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The initial call went out at 10:14 p.m. for a dumpster fire near the intersection of Lyons Avenue and Apple Street in Newhall.  Units arrived at the scene at 10:18 p.m. and doused a structure attached to the south wall of the Lyons Station Shopping Center. Fire crews declared knockdown at 10:29 p.m.

At 11:15 p.m. a second call went out to the Los Angeles County Fire Department for another dumpster fire across Apple Street from the previous incident. By 11:39 p.m. firefighters from Station 73 had extinguished the blaze and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies had at least one man detained in connection with the pair of fires, sheriff’s station personnel confirmed.

This is a developing news story. Updates will be provided as they become available. 

Cory Rubin

Cory Rubin

Cory is a life-long resident of Santa Clarita. The Canyon High School and College of the Canyons grad is an avid sports fan and he can often be found spending his Saturdays calling or filming the races at local race tracks.

Cory Rubin

Cory Rubin

Cory is a life-long resident of Santa Clarita. The Canyon High School and College of the Canyons grad is an avid sports fan and he can often be found spending his Saturdays calling or filming the races at local race tracks.