Arrest made after firefighters douse Newhall blazes

By Cory Rubin

2 mins ago

One suspect is in custody accused by law enforcement of setting two fires in Newhall overnight.



The two fires occurred on Lyons Avenue half a block apart.



“It was arson and we have one suspect in custody,” said Sgt. Wayne Waterman of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.



The initial call went out at 10:14 p.m. for a dumpster fire near the intersection of Lyons Avenue and Apple Street in Newhall. Units arrived at the scene at 10:18 p.m. and doused a structure attached to the south wall of the Lyons Station Shopping Center. Fire crews declared knockdown at 10:29 p.m.



At 11:15 p.m. a second call went out to the Los Angeles County Fire Department for another dumpster fire across Apple Street from the previous incident. By 11:39 p.m. firefighters from Station 73 had extinguished the blaze and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies had at least one man detained in connection with the pair of fires, sheriff’s station personnel confirmed.

This is a developing news story. Updates will be provided as they become available.