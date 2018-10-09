Attempted murder mugging case against transient tossed out

By Jim Holt

A man arrested three times in three months was sentenced to 57 days in jail last month for taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Cristian Daniel Trabanino, 21, was sentenced Sept. 13 to nearly two months in jail and three years’ formal probation after he pleaded no contest to driving or taking a vehicle without consent, Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Trabanino, identified in the Sheriff’s Department arrest logs as a cook, was arrested for the vehicle-related incident Aug. 16.

He was arrested a month prior to that on July 5, but prosecutors, instead of proceeding with the case, asked arresting deputies for more information

In May, Trabanino was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly beating a robbery victim in a confrontation in Canyon Country. That case was later dropped due to a finding of insignificant evidence by county prosecutors.

In that incident, a mugging turned bloody when a robbery victim refused to give up his wallet and was stabbed on April 13 at about 10:15 p.m. in the area of Sandy Drive and Sierra Highway.

“Two victims were walking on a sidewalk, when two suspects demanded their money,” Lt. Ignacio Somoano, who is in charge of the station’s Detective Section, told The Signal in May.

“One victim refused to surrender his money and was physically assaulted,” he said at the time. “During the assault, one victim was stabbed.”

“Detectives developed probable cause to believe Mr. Trabanino was involved with the crime and charged him with attempted murder,” Somoano said.

Bail for Trabanino had been set at more than $2 million.

