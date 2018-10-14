Brooke Ritter Photography will help support breast cancer survivors with their annual celebration and photoshoot

By Ryan Mancini

2 mins ago

Brooke Ritter Photography will be helping Circle of Hope raise money to help cancer survivors at its fifth annual Breast Cancer Survivor Celebration and Photoshoot at the Warrior Fitness and Wellness Camp on Oct. 21.

Not only will the fundraiser help raise money to support survivors but also to help with expenses lost while receiving treatment, said owner and photographer Brooke Ritter. For this year’s celebration, Ritter will have a background set up and those who want to be photographed have the option to toss confetti.

“There’s people losing their jobs while receiving treatment,” she said. “As a photographer, how can I help them?”

Ritter said the location has changed over the years, deciding this year to take place at the Warrior Fitness and Wellness Camp on a day when it’s closed. This way people can find out what it is and perhaps return to work out, she said.

“It’s been a little different every year,” she said.

The event is a part of Circle of Hope’s 31 Days of Hope, where the city and several local businesses raise funds for support during Breast Cancer Awareness month. Vendors will include an arts and crafts station for children and older guests to honor those fighting or who have fought cancer.

Ritter added that another vendor will be a bra-fitting booth for women who have had mastectomies.

Guests this year can win raffle prizes through multiple vendors, to which the winner will have year of free portraits taken by Brooke Ritter Photography to help honor cancer survivors, Ritter said.

Last year, Breast Cancer Survivor Celebration raised $850, made up only from donations.

“For me, it should be a win-win-win,” she said. “A win for Circle of Hope, for all who participate and contribute, and a win for the venue who will be interested to share itself.”