Castaic man arrested on suspicion of rape

By Jim Holt

2 hours ago

137 SHARES Share Tweet

A Castaic man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 15-year-old girl told sheriff’s deputies that she was taken to Val Verde, where she was raped, then dropped off in Valencia on Sunday night.

“She was taken to a residence in Val Verde where the victim stated she was raped,” said Sgt. Brian Hudson of the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Special Victims Bureau.

The man then drove her to the intersection of Newhall Ranch Road and McBean Parkway where he dropped her off.

“We have a suspect in custody,” Hudson said Monday. “He was arrested last night (Sunday).”

The girl was taken to the hospital where she treated and then released, he said.

Caesar Sid Garcia, 30, was arrested on suspicion of rape, with the stipulation the victim was incapable of consent.

More details about the incident will be shared as they are provided.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt