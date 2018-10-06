Celebrate at the first Oktoberfest at Brewery Draconum this weekend

By Ryan Mancini

1 min ago

Brewery Draconum will offer its first Oktoberfest weekend, offering games, brews and food, beginning Saturday, according to organizers.

“It’s more like an homage to the German Oktoberfest,” said Brewery Draconum owner Ben Law. “It’s not a huge event — it’s kicking off the month.”

Not only will guests have the chance to try craft beers from Lucky Luke Brewery and Pocock Brewing Company, they’ll also have a taste of Brewery Draconum’s latest beverage, Vienna Lager.

Live music will differ both days, featuring Tommy Peacock and The Feathers on Saturday at 6 p.m., followed with a performance by Steve Jones on Sunday at 1 p.m. Guests will have access to games in the brewery’s beer garden, including chess boards on top of wine barrels, bocce ball and life-sized Jenga, but also two cornhole tournaments on Saturday and Sunday.

These two tournaments have room for 16 teams, with an admission of $10 per team, or $5 per person. Winners will receive a cash prize. Registration is still open on their Facebook page for both days, at facebook.com/brewerydraconum/.

Overall, Law said he hopes it’s the kind of event where people really engage and have fun. The oktoberfest is just another way to celebrate October’s arrival, kicking off the month right, he added.

As this is the first oktoberfest that Brewery Draconum is offering, the idea for next year is to go more “in depth,” Law said.

“Maybe,” he said, “we’ll break out the lederhosen.”