DMV investigating unofficial websites

By Signal Staff

1 min ago

The California Department of Motor Vehicles is warning residents about unofficial websites that are charging customers for DMV services.

The websites are charging customers a fee to complete the new driver’s license and ID applications, DMV appointments and other online transactions, according to the DMV’s Tuesday news release.

Their investigation division is investigating the websites for any violation of consumer protection laws.

There is no additional fees for completing applications electronically or for any online services, according to the news release.

There is only one official website for conducting business with the DMV, www.dmv.ca.gov. To avoid paying unnecessary fees, only conduct online transactions on this official website.

“Internet search engines may not always list the official DMV website as the top result and can easily lead customers to a private website,” according to the news release.

Private unofficial websites may contain inaccurate information about DMV services and fees, as well as unnecessary charges and fees that are not required.

“Many of these websites have user agreements that allows them to use customers’ personal information, which includes selling that information to other businesses,” according to the news release.

If a customer believes they have encountered a fraudulent website, email DMV’s Investigations Division at ReportFraud@dmv.ca.gov.

“The DMV has thousands of Registration Service Business Partners authorized to conduct vehicle registration transactions and charge a fee,” according to the news release.

For more infomration on the authorized business partners, visit www.dmv.ca.gov/portal/dmv/detail/bp_locator/bplocator_top.