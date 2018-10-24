Fast Times dudes up for Halloween, Pre-Turkey Day dance parties at Canyon Santa Clarita

By Stephen K. Peeples

22 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Rock ’n’ roll ghosts. goblins and free spirits 21 and older are in for tricks and treats Saturday night, Oct. 27, when the Fast Times ’80s crew will headline a Halloween Dance Party and costume contest at the Canyon Santa Clarita.

“Our Halloween Party’s a chance for some adult cosplay and musical mayhem without the kids,” said Johnny Ventura, party-hearty front man of the popular dance band billed as “The Ultimate ’80s Tribute.”

He and the Fast Times revue have actually been in costume on stages all over Southern California for the last 15-plus years, and they rule Thursday nights at the Canyon Santa Clarita.

Ventura plays ’80s icon Jeff Spicoli (the surfer-stoner played by Sean Penn in director Cameron Crowe’s “Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” on rhythm guitar), abetted by bandmates Diego Russo as Slash (Guns N’ Roses, lead guitar), Eddie Ayala as Nikki Sixx (Motley Crue, bass) and Kyle Cunningham as Devo (as in “Are We Not Men?” on drums).

Fast Times’ Halloween Dance Party will start at 6 p.m. when doors open for dinner. Stranger Things will open the musical entertainment at 8 p.m. with a set of original music, followed by hard-rocking AC/DC tribute band TNT at 9 p.m.

Fast Times will wreak havoc from 10:15 p.m. to midnight with totally rad ’80s classics like Guns N’ Roses’ “Welcome to the Jungle,” Devo’s “Whip It,” Violent Femmes’ “Blister in the Sun,” Soft Cell’s “Tainted Love” and many more. There’s also going to be a costume contest with cash prizes.

“Halloween parties are great, because everyone really lets loose when they’re dressed up,” he said. “And who doesn’t love ’80s music?”

Pre-Turkey Day Dance Party

Fast Times will also headline the all-ages Pre-Turkey Day Dance Party at the Canyon Santa Clarita on Wednesday night, Nov. 21, for families that like to rock.

“It’ll be a blitz party,” according to “Spicoli,” where everyone can have fun celebrating the short school and work week and kick off their four-day Thanksgiving weekend. “It’ll be the perfect place for outta-town school buds to reunite when they’re home for the holiday.”

Doors are set to open for a Pre-Turkey Day dinner at 6 p.m. and following two special guest opening acts, Fast Times is slated to hit the stage at 9:30 p.m.

The Canyon Santa Clarita is on the ground floor of the Westfield Valencia Town Center. Tickets are available for purchase at the box office 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday, by phone at 888-645-5006, or via TicketMaster.com. For more info, visit WheremusicmeetstheSoul.com.