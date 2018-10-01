First feedSCV Chef Auction planned for October

By Crystal Duan

5 hours ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Santa Clarita residents who enjoy high-brow dining can soon have a chance to bring the food and drink to their own kitchens — auction-style.

FeedSCV, a local nonprofit that gives classes for people to learn to make healthy meals, is putting on the first feedSCV Chef Auction, where donors can bid on chefs from various Santa Clarita restaurants to cook an in-house meal. The auction will be 6:30 p.m.Oct. 18 at the Sand Canyon Country Club.

The best bidder would win a personalized, signature meals and tastings made by eight different SCV cooks, said feedSCV President Todd Wilson.

“We’re claiming no one has ever auctioned the chefs, so we think it’s the first chef auction,” feedSCV cofounder Scott Ervin said. “We didn’t have that many chefs of note in Santa Clarita before, but now, we’ve got a whole bunch, so we decided to put this together.”

Prizes include a barbecue cookout for over 20 people, courtesy of chef Michael Parks of Accurate Edge Sharpening, and a custom blend of personalized wine by Pulcella Winery brewmasters Steve Lemley and Nate Hasper.

Wilson said other restaurants are attached to join such as Newhall Refinery and Egg Plantation. Details are still in the works.

“I am very excited to be putting this event together, and I have a great team working to bring this to life,” he said. “The feedback we’re getting from people who are ready to come to this event has been amazing, and all of our chefs have been full of ideas.

“When I was thinking about what we needed to do as an organization and a fundraiser, and looking at the various types of fundraisers that have been around in the SCV, I thought we really needed something that was unique, stand out and really connect with our mission and what we do. Then I thought, ‘Why not auction off chefs and give people an opportunity to win the services of their favorite chefs at their favorite restaurants?”

All proceeds go to feedSCV’s general fund. For more information, go to scvchefauction.org.