Five alleged SCV drug dealers arrested on the weekend

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Five men, all but one from the Santa Clarita Valley, were arrested over the weekend, accused of dealing drugs in the SCV.

Specifically, each suspect was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale, a felony.

The arrests which took place between Friday and Sunday included two men described by the arresting deputies as transients: a 35-year-old ironworker and an unemployed 27-year-old.

Also arrested were two unemployed men, 48 and 18, plus a construction worker, age 25.

