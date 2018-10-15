Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords visits SCV

By Ryan Mancini

3 mins ago

Volunteers and supporters of congressional candidate Katie Hill welcomed former Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords during a pre-canvassing rally at Hill’s headquarters in Stevenson Ranch on Sunday.

“We have been following it closely,” said Mark Kelly, Giffords’ husband, about Hill’s campaign.

While representing Arizona’s 8th District, Giffords was one of several victims of a mass shooting near Tucson in January 2011. Giffords survived a bullet injury to the head. Since then, she and her husband have been strong advocates for gun control and gun safety in the United States.

Giffords arrived to speak before a canvas kickoff several weeks before the Nov. 6 midterm election.

“I really appreciate her support,” said Hill, who was unable to attend the canvass kickoff. “She’s very resilient — she’s what makes our country great.”

Talking about Giffords, Hill said they shared similar views on gun policy as gun owners, including universal background checks for prospective gun owners, gun safety, gun control and stopping people under 21 from buying firearms.

Giffords was joined by representatives of the Brady Campaign, Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action. She spoke to canvassers about stopping gun violence to make sure they go to the polls.

“These are scary times,” Giffords said. “Racism, sexism, lies and violence. It’s time to stand up for what’s right. It’s time for – we must stop gun violence.”

Giffords and Kelly also stopped for a #VoteSaveLives rally at University of California, Irvine, on Saturday. They have made their trip through Southern California to voice their support for other Democratic congressional candidates in the region, including Gil Cisneros, Kaily Porter, Harley Rouda and Mike Levin.

“It’s interesting in a state as big as California, that’s a pretty small piece of geography that’s going to have a big impact on how control of the House of Representatives turns out here for the next session in January,” said Kelly.