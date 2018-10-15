“Get Out The Vote” concert planned for Oct. 21

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

Activist groups geared toward young voters plan to kick off a “Get Out The Vote” concert on Oct. 21 at the Newhall Family Theatre for Performing Arts.

The concert lineup features musical artists Grandson, Karmic and Lone Kodiak and begins at 7 p.m.

It is planned to encourage youth voters to turn out for the Nov. 6 election, said organizer Philip Germain.

Germain, a founder of political organization 25Up, said the concert is geared toward encouraging voter turnout for the 25th Congressional District race.

“The youth make up the largest voting bloc in the nation, and we have the tools to make history,” he said. “It is incumbent of us to do everything we can to ensure their voices are heard. We have the chance to ensure another 530 students are registered or voting this cycle, and that is big. I am thankful for the talented musicians that are making this event possible.”

Entry will be free for students who have checked their voter registration status and signed a “commit to vote” card, according to a news release.

Radio platform iHeartMedia 98.7 will have a truck on-site at 5 p.m. for giveaways and raffles, including items from the shows “Conan” and “Bob’s Burgers.”

“As the only Republican-held district in Los Angeles County, CA-25 has one of the

most watched congressional midterm races not only in the state but in the nation,” said Sebastian Cazares, a student organizer for political organization NextUP who will be voting for the first time in the election. “For young voters like myself, it is exciting that our votes can make history either way.”

California’s voter registration deadline is on Oct. 22.

The Newhall Family Theatre is located at 24607 Walnut St.