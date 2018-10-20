Henry Mayo continues classes on blood loss prevention

By Ryan Mancini

1 min ago

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will be welcoming its monthly Stop the Bleed training session at the hospital’s education center on Oct. 24.

For the instructor Chad Cossey, the session provides more than just learning how to apply a tourniquet and the rationale behind using one.

“It’s a life skill, much like CPR,” he said.

Stop the Bleed is a national initiative to educate Americans on how to prevent life-threatening bleeding. Started by the American College of Surgeons and the Hartford Consensus, the initiative aims to save people within the 5-10 minute period in which a person can die from blood loss, according to their website.

Henry Mayo’s Fitness and Health Center holds the classes, taking place on the fourth Wednesday of each month. Implementing the classes became a requirement for Henry Mayo’s personnel, Cossey said.

“The importance (of) it is that it’s not always doom and gloom,” he said. “When someone is in that situation, it could be someone camping or in the yard.”

Registration is open to the public at henrymayo.com/classes-events/. Cossey said children are encouraged to attend, adding that Henry Mayo’s trauma services are looking at ways to teach lessons on how to stop blood loss in schools in case of emergencies such as shootings.

Along with the class and reaching out to schools, businesses are also encouraged to sign up for professionals to give the same course in stopping blood loss at their location, Cossey said.

“Take an hour out of your life to save a life, really,” he added.

Those who might be interested can call Cossey at 661-200-1701 or email him at cosseychad@henrymayo.com.

“He’s trained to teach the course,” said Henry Mayo spokesperson Patrick Moody on Cossey. “But it’s something he think is very important to the community.”