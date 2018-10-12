Imaging center marks 15 years

By Brennon Dixson

The only facility in the Santa Clarita Valley dedicated solely to breast imaging celebrated 15 years of excellence and service on Wednesday with local dignitaries, members of the community and the vital staff members who have made the center possible.

“Designated by the American College of Radiology as a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence, the Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center is defined by quality standards,” states the website of the center, at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

With a goal to improve access to breast imaging services in the SCV, the center is able to utilize a multitude of technologies that make it easier for women to undergo their annual tests.

In fact, since 2002, the dedicated staff have conducted 152,700 diagnostic mammograms, completed 197,400 procedures and detected more than 1,300 breast cancers, according to Henry Mayo spokesman Patrick Moody. Thanks to grants and community assistance, the center has also provided services to about 2,300 underinsured and uninsured patients.

“Our technologists and physicians are exceptionally skilled and proficient in mammography, ultrasound, stereotactic biopsy, fine needle aspiration and pre-operative needle localizations,” according to the website. “The center is designed with your physical and emotional needs in mind,” as it was created through the experiences of breast cancer survivors, patients and their families.

“We’re grateful for the community support we’ve received, starting with the Veloz family, that has allowed us to provide breast health services to our community for the last 15 years,” said Moody. “We look forward to serving the Santa Clarita Valley for many more years to come.”